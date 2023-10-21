KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The well-being of senior citizens is the responsibility of all parties and not just the government, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

She said the involvement of the private sector and non-governmental organisations is essential to ensure senior citizens can lead better lives in these increasingly challenging times.

“Senior citizens are entitled to enjoy their basic rights equally regardless of background, with support in terms of healthcare, welfare, and socio-economics in order to face old age,” she said here today.

She said this in her speech at the launch of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur level Senior Citizens Carnival, held in conjunction with the International Senior Citizens Day and National Senior Citizens Day which is celebrated on Oct 1 every year.

This year’s theme is Upholding the Rights of the Elderly: Across Generations.

She added that to build a caring society and harmonious nation it is critical for the younger generations to be respectful and care for the elderly, in line with the Malaysia Madani concept. — Bernama

