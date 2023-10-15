KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) found that the childcare centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, where a two-month-old baby died last Tuesday, was not registered.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the initial investigation by JKM officers found that the centre had committed an offence under Section 6(1) of the Child Care Centre Act 1984, which is operating an unregistered nursery.

“Tomorrow (Monday), JKM will send a notice of seal and after 21 days, if the nursery does not submit proof or certification of registration, further action will be taken, such as a compound or legal prosecution,” she said.

She told reporters this after attending the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) @ Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy programme at Universiti Malaya today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a two-month-old baby girl died at the nursery on Tuesday. It is understood that the incident happened on the victim’s second day at the nursery.

“The ministry hopes parents will pay attention and only send their children to nurseries registered with JKM because every registered centre will be monitored by agencies, and babysitters have also undergone relevant courses.

“Before enrolling in a nursery, parents should check with the operator whether they have a registration certificate or can verify with JKM and the JKM portal,” she said. — Bernama

