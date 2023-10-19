KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 – Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said that government officials and authorities must be held accountable for their actions and decisions.

He said that shady dealings and questionable decisions should not be concealed under the guise of the Official Secrets Act (OSA), as such actions compromise the public's trust and right to information.

“Government must be transparent, and that is imperative from the principle of open government,” he said during his speech at the 2023 Asean Law Association General Assembly and Asean Law Conference here.

He stressed that the rule of law warrants that government power must be used by the law, that is the broad concept.

Anwar also upheld the doctrine that laws should be fair and just, ensuring that everyone has equal access to the hallowed halls of justice.

Last month, the Prime Minister's Department during a Cabinet committee meeting chaired by Anwar has agreed to introduce a Freedom of Information Act for Malaysia, which means the country’s existing Official Secrets Act will be amended.

"The meeting in principle agreed with enacting the Freedom of Information Act by creating parameters and clear guidelines to provide access to the public to obtain information from public bodies and the government.

"In line with that decision, the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88) will also be amended appropriately. This measure is taken to ensure the delivery of public services can be enhanced and to encourage the citizens to be involved in the process of formation of national policies,” the department said in a two-page statement.