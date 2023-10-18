KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will decide on the status of Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid in a few days’ time, said Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the Opposition coalition will determine if any action should be taken against the Bersatu lawmaker who pledged his support for the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In one or two days, and after the meeting, there will be a decision,” he told reporters at the Parliament building here today.

On October 12, Iskandar reportedly declared his support for the leadership of the prime minister.

He reportedly said he made the decision after studying the complaints of voters, and emphasising the urgent need to address the crisis of rising cost of living.

Hamzah previously alleged that Iskandar was coerced into the position by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer who met the latter in a hotel on October 1.