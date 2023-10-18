KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly said that the Anti-Party Hopping Act is not applicable to Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Seri Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid as he has not defected from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported Tuan Ibrahim as saying that he was unsure of the situation involving Iskandar Dzulkarnain who has declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“He didn’t shift to the other side, he is still a Bersatu member. If he hops, of course, the Anti-Party Hopping Act will be imposed. He just stated his support.

“I’m not sure regarding the speculation of him being pressured or anything. But I believe the major factor was the allocation,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the allocation for Opposition MPs' constituencies.

Commenting further on the issue, the Kubang Kerian MP was reported saying that Iskandar Dzulkarnain's position as the Dewan Rakyat member did not falter, despite him showing support to Anwar's leadership.

Tuan Ibrahim believed that the reason the Kuala Kangsar MP decided to take the drastic decision was that he felt the pressure of voters in his constituency as no allocation was channelled to the opposition.

“I admit through personal experience as a veteran in PAS, we started with no allocation, never received an allocation from the government.

“We only started getting allocations when we were in government. In 1999 when I became an assemblyman, I never got a penny of allocation in five years,” he said.

It was previously reported that Kuala Kangsar MP has stated his support for Anwar due to the complaints from voters on the rising cost of living.

Perikatan Nasional, on the other hand, alleged that Iskandar Dzulkarnain was being pressured and blackmailed by the government into showing support for the prime minister or he would be charged with corruption.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has since asked for proof of the government “blackmailing” Iskandar Dzulkarnain to achieve two-thirds of the majority support in Parliament.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said he has not been in contact with Iskandar Dzulkarnain, and that it was the latter's personal decision to support the government.