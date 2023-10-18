SEPANG, Oct 18 — The Education Ministry (MOE) will intensify efforts to promote the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and ensure that stakeholders understand that STEM can be a future career path.

Speaking at the Teacher Ambassador Award ceremony here tonight, its minister Fadhlina Sidek said there are students, especially those in Form Six, who have expressed concerns about their career prospects if they opt for STEM.

“(One) effort is how to talk to parents, which can be a bit challenging, to convince them that STEM has career prospects.

“This is because parents tend to choose and determine the career choices and the future of their children, and there are constraints in convincing them to choose STEM as an educational option,” she said.

Fadhlina said that this was in line with the government’s commitment to strengthen the field of STEM in the country, as reflected in Budget 2024 when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the establishment of a Cross-Ministry STEM Special Committee to set targets and measures to increase student involvement.

Anwar also announced that the government will allocate RM100 million for the maintenance and upgrading of school computer laboratories and the acquisition of new equipment for STEM education.

Meanwhile, the event today celebrated 253 teachers from the third cohort of the Teacher Ambassador Programme (PDG), a programme initiated through collaboration between MOE, the Petronas Foundation, and Teach for Malaysia which was introduced in 2020.

It marks the beginning of their role as catalysts for STEM education in their respective secondary schools, especially those with a majority of students from B40 families.

The PDG programme involves a two-year training session and is currently training teachers for the fourth cohort, which consists of 453 STEM teachers from secondary schools nationwide. — Bernama