KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The government’s move to raise the floor price for rice to RM1,300 from RM1,200 a metric tonne has spurred local rice producers in Perak, Kelantan and Kedah to boost their yields.

In Perak, rice farmer Shaiful Shahrin Ahmad Pauzi, 39, said the move would help cover the rising cost of crop seeds and other agriculture inputs, adding that they were still able to carry on even with the current price of RM53 per sack compared to the previous RM35.

“We welcome the announced rise in floor price, along with the rice subsidy scheme of RM500 per metric tonne. If the floor price could be increased to RM1,500, rice farmers would be more secure,” the farmer who works around 12 hectares of rice in Kuala Kurau said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced the increase in rice floor price when tabling the Budget 2024 on Friday, stating that the government understood the plight of farmers.

In Kelantan, Peringat Farmers’ Association chairman Azmi Ishak said that the announcement showed that the government listened to their complaints and the 720 rice farmers in his association would be delighted with the development.

“The rise will help bear the cost of production, and we will receive benefits from the recent increased aid and subsidy. It shows that the government is doing its duty to raise the income of local rice producers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bechah Mulong Bendang Unit chief Mohd Fadli Mohd Noor said the setting of the floor price would allow farmers to plan their targets to boost rice production and earn more.

“The price increase helps us to produce better quality yields and we can use the increased revenue to plan our capital in rice production, especially in tackling input prices,” he said.

In Kedah, Ahmad Bakar, 71, a 30-year veteran rice farmer from Alor Setar said the rise in floor price would definitely help many farmers who depend on the crop in the rice-producing state.

“... it’s been a long time since it’s been raised... So even though it’s not a lot, at least it will help us all,” he added. — Bernama