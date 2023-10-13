SIBU, Oct 13 — The total area in Sarawak declared as rabies infected since 2017 is 73, said Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He pointed out that this year, 91 dogs, seven cats and two other animals were positive for rabies out of 572 samples tested.

“Animal rabies cases were detected in Kuching (51), Padawan (13), Samarahan (8), Bintulu (7), Tebedu (6), Lundu (6), Bau (2), Sibu (2), Lawas (1), Marudi (1), Selangau (1), Siburan (1), and Simunjan (1),” said Dr Rundi in a statement on the rabies situation in Sarawak.

Giving further details, he said, as of yesterday, the total number of dogs vaccinated by Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak and Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) across Sarawak was 36,567 dogs against the targeted 40,000 heads by year end.

To achieve the goal, he informed that DVS Sarawak together with Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) had intensified the anti-rabies vaccination programmes throughout the state.

Dr Rundi also noted that, according to the State Health Department, Sarawak recorded 15 deaths this year from 17 rabies cases.

“The cumulative total human rabies cases now stands at 72, with 65 deaths, since July 2017.”

Based on the above, he added, there is a rise in rabies cases in Sarawak in both humans and animals.

“Therefore, I would like to remind the public to take extra precaution, and go to the clinic if bitten by an animal. Dog owners must be responsible to ensure their pet is vaccinated with anti-rabies vaccine.

“Dog vaccination is made mandatory under Section 40, VPHO (Veterinary Public Health Ordinance) 1999. Any owner or person in charge of a dog who fails to comply shall be guilty of an offence and may be compounded up to RM1,000.

“Owners who let their dogs roam freely on the streets shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM2,500 under Section 37, VPHO 1999. Dog owners must keep their dogs under effective control by confining them within an enclosed area from which it is impossible for the dogs to escape.

“The Local Authority may seize and impound any dog which is not on a leash in accordance with the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) by-laws, 2018.”

Meanwhile, a mass vaccination, licensing and microchipping programme will be held from 9am till 4pm on October 21 and 22 in the market parking lot at Taman Tunku, Miri. — Borneo Post Online