LENGGONG, Oct 13 — Some 172,500 fish and udang galah (giant freshwater prawn) seeds or fry, worth over RM57,310, were released into Sungai Perak from the Kampung Luat fisherman’s jetty, here to increase the river resources.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the fish fry released into the river included the lampam, baung, terbul, kerai and temoleh.

Advertisement

“The release of fish and shrimp seeds into the river is to enrich and sustain its fisheries resources, as well as preserve the heritage treasures in the river

“If our rivers are well preserved, they can enhance income and self-sustainability for over 3,000 inland fishermen in the state,” he said at the handing over of the Inland Fishermen’s Jetty and release of the fish and shrimp fry here today.

Advertisement

According to Saarani, every year over two million fish and udang galah seeds of various species, worth over RM500,000, are released into the rivers in Perak.

He said today’s programme was important to address the presence of invasive fish in the river, such as the placo or Bandaraya fish, Peacock Bass and freshwater prawns which are a threat to the natural river ecosystems due to their territorial behaviour, rapid reproduction, and predatory habits.

The Perak Fisheries Department, he said, has taken the initiative to organise an exhibition about foreign fish species found in rivers and lakes in Perak to raise awareness among the public and local fishermen about the negative impact of their presence. — Bernama

Advertisement