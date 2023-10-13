Advertisement

KAMPAR, Oct 13 — A total of 215 telecommunication towers have been identified as having been illegally built in Perak, said State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi.

He said the towers were found to have been built in 12 areas in the state without adhering to the guidelines set by the local authorities and the district and land offices.

“The state government implemented the legalisation of telecommunication structures in Perak in 2021, with the deadline extended until June 30, this year, to allow the relevant parties to apply for a permit from their respective local authorities and the district and land offices.

“However, there are still those who have failed to do so, and they involve 83 towers in Ipoh, Manjung (31), Taiping (31), Teluk Intan (14), Kuala Kangsar (12), Tanjung Malim (12), Kerian (9), Tapah (8), Batu Gajah (6), Kampar (4), Perak Tengah (4), and Gerik (1),” he told a press conference after officiating “Pesta Persatuan Sukan dan Kebudayaan Perkhidmatan Pendidikan Perak 2023” here today.

Mohd Azlan said the authorities will issue compound notices and take stricter actions to prevent the unauthorised construction of telecommunication towers in the state.

He also urged the public to channel information on the construction of illegal telecommunication towers in their respective areas to Digital Perak and the State Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). — Bernama

