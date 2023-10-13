KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Opposition MPs said they were left puzzled over the decreased allocation in development in the tabling of Budget 2024, while management expenditure was raised.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said while tabling the Budget that of the total allocation of RM393.8 billion, RM303.8 billion is for management expenditure, RM90 billion for development expenditure and RM2 billion for contingency savings.

Advertisement

Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the development allocation was low but said it might be due to financial constraints.

“In terms of development expenditure, the allocation is still considered low in the face of existing challenges, but there may be financial constraints.

Advertisement

“We will analyse and look at the overall Budget to debate it,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby.

The PAS deputy president while commending the allocation for religious schools, added that the allocation for climate action is not sufficient.

“There are a few good things, including allocations to religious schools that were given again.

Advertisement

“But I see that the challenges of climate change in particular need to be looked at in detail about the implications and threats to the environment, inadequate provisions and some aspects need to be highlighted,” he added.

Pendang MP Datuk Awang Solahuddin Hashim said the increase in management expenditure is normal but demanded an explanation on the details.

“Increase in expenditure is normal because of the increase in costs. I saw that the expenses for the PM’s Office increased by RM7 billion What is the main reason for the increase?” he asked

“Second, we look at the adoption projects. We have the Rural Ministry. It will see duplication and an expense that we think may be a waste because there are jawatankuasa kampung and communities in every village.

“We trust those appointed by the central government.”

Awang said he will raise the expenditure of the Ministry of Defence in the debate next week.

“The record of the ministry was very unhealthy. If we do not give reprimands and criticism, then it is back to normal, like the case of submarines, LCS.

“We need to pay attention to this seriously. This is national security. We have strengths. We cannot tolerate hanky-panky. The country runs on the people’s money,” he said.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari described the Budget as business as usual.

“It’s just a routine to manage the previous budgets only, with the absence of visible incentives to stimulate the economy at the lower level.

“The most significant is the development expenses which will be decreased by RM8 billion, despite the overall increase.

“In other words, the country’s economic and financial situation is at a critical state and the government has to focus on managing rather than developing.

“It is a challenge that needs attention,” he said.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said he was confused by the tabling of the Budget as there was no mention of growth.

“I am confused. We couldn’t hear any specific growth areas.

“Although the prime minister mentioned it earlier in the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review, we were hoping he would re-articulate again.

“For example, renewable energy and Tesla investment. It’s about charging stations and not automotives. Where’s the investment?” he said.