BENTONG, Oct 11 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined 15 men RM10,000 each, in default three months in jail, for their involvement in a non-existent investment scam that targeted victims from Singapore.

Magistrate Nadhratun Naiem Zainan meted out the fine on the 15 men, all locals, with one of them aged 17. The others are between 19 and 31 years old.

All of them were jointly charged with being a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an illegal act, namely to scam victims through a non-existent investment at a premises in Genting Highlands here between noon and 6.30pm last October 5.

The charge, framed under Section 120B (2) of the Penal Code, provides a prison sentence of not more than six months or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court also set October 23 for mention of five Chinese nationals, aged between 25 and 34, who were arrested with the 15 accused, who were represented by lawyer Lau Yih Yun, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama

