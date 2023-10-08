KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) has appointed Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective October 9, 2023.

The agency said Rais, who takes over from acting CEO and chief commercial officer Khairil Anuar Sadat, brings with him over 28 years of experience and a strong track record of leadership in various sectors.

In his new role, Rais will be responsible for driving the strategic vision of MRANTI and overseeing its day-to-day operations, it said in a statement.

It also said he has extensive experience in the fields of telecommunications, technology and entrepreneurship.

“I am committed to contributing significantly to the growth and success of the organisation as a technology and innovation accelerator, and strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Malaysia,” Rais said.

Meanwhile, chairman Prof Dr Rofina Yasmin Othman said Rais’ extensive experience and deep understanding of the value of technology and innovation would be instrumental in steering MRANTI toward continued success.

MRANTI is Malaysia’s commercialisation agency with the resources to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative ideas that will drive impact. — Bernama