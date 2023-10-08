KOTA BARU, Oct 8 — Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch has seized 829 units of fake branded handbags, with an estimated value of RM33,314.

State KPDN director, Azman Ismail, said that the seizure was carried out through integrated operations with representatives of registered trademark owners, on Wednesday and Thursday, involving two separate locations, one case in Kota Bahru and two cases in Machang.

He said that the seizures were made as a result of a complaint by the representative of registered trademark owners, as well as intelligence monitoring conducted for a week around Kota Bharu and Kuala Krai.

“Operations are carried out at business premises of used branded goods which are sold online, to combat the sale of counterfeit goods, and the use of trademarks without approval and without the permission of the owner of the registered trademark.

“The inspections conducted found various handbags, of various types and brands, suspected of violating the use of registered trademarks,” he said in a statement here today.

Azman said that, through the operation, a total of three cases were produced in accordance with Section 102 (1)(c) and 100(1)(b) of the Trademark Act 2019.

“These cases are being investigated under the Trademark Act 2019, and Kelantan KPDN warns any individual or trader who intends to carry out this immoral activity to cease immediately,” he said. — Bernama