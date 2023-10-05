BENTONG, Oct 5 — Pahang Barisan Nasional (BN) is ready to be investigated by the Election Commission (EC) regarding claims that the coalition used state government assets and machinery during the ongoing Pelangai state seat by-election campaign period.

State BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the allegations levelled by Perikatan Nasional (PN) were just a slanderous political game that the coalition practised every election season.

“Every election, that’s all their campaign material is, create things that are not true, just like the other day when they claimed that four BN assemblymen want to join PN, are there any? There is none, all the assemblymen have given me their undivided support.

“The issue of using state government machinery, I know this is slander so I leave it to the EC, there is no problem to investigate (Pahang BN) and it is indeed their (EC) job,” he said when met by reporters at the launch of Rumah Rakyat Pahang Phase 4 2023 at Dataran Simpang Pelangai here today.

Wan Rosdy, who is also Pahang Menteri Besar, said this when asked to comment on PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s remarks yesterday that he wanted the EC to investigate BN machinery for allegedly using state government assets and machinery, in addition to giving incentives to the people throughout the Pelangai by-election campaign period.

The October 7 Pelangai state by-election will witness a three-way battle between BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN candidate Kasim Samat and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhashi.

The Pelangai by-election is being called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Seri Johari Harun from BN who was killed in a plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17. — Bernama