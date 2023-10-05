ALOR GAJAH, Oct 5 — The Melaka Fisheries Department has identified and recorded 19 fish species at four locations along the Sungai Melaka as part of the River Fisheries Resource Inventory Study.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the rare fish species included ‘lampam sungai’, ‘lampam krai’, ‘terbul’, ‘baung’, ‘lundu’, as well as giant freshwater prawn.

“The fisheries department has been regularly and continuously releasing fish and giant freshwater prawn seeds to increase and conserve fisheries resources in the river ecosystem.

“This year, we also plan to release about 500,000 seeds into the river,” he told reporters after releasing fish and giant freshwater prawn seeds into Sungai Melaka in Kampung Gangsa today.

Dr Muhamad Akmal further said that to date, a total of 303,500 fish and giant freshwater prawn seeds worth RM42,900 have been released into selected rivers in the state. — Bernama