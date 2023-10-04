KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has reportedly chosen Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its adviser for the four states it governs to tap into the former prime minister's influence, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

The PAS deputy president was quoted saying there are many reasons behind the selection rather than the pact's own chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Actually, the reason we took in Mahathir, or anyone for that matter, is because of other factors. There are explicit and implicit factors. We want as many as we can get to be with us. Each figure has his own supporters and followers”.

“If we can get influential figures like this to join us, they can build a wave, either big or small,” he was quoted by Malaysiakini telling a dialogue session with several NGOs yesterday.

The Islamist party currently leads the administration of the four states dubbed the “SG4”: Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis.

Tuan Ibrahim also said that Dr Mahathir has indicated that he only wants to contribute in this way and has no intention to run in elections.

Dr Mahathir lost his Langkawi federal seat in the last general election after he was sacked from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and formed Parti Pejuang Tanahair. He has since also left Pejuang and the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition.

“He said that he wanted to contribute whatever he can while he is still around,” Tuan Ibrahim reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Bersatu President Muhyiddin also lauded Dr Mahathir's role, adding that he himself is ready to assist any state under PN's control.

“I support the move and we hope that the four states can further develop their economy after this,” Muhyiddin reportedly said.

Last month, PN named Dr Mahathir as the adviser for the SG4 to assist in matters regarding governance and the economy.

Prior to that in July, PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that Dr Mahathir had finally returned “to the fold of his struggles” after joining hands with PN recently.