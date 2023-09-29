KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) today informed that the bank has not implemented any fees in relation to DuitNow QR and that this will continue until further notice.

“Rest assured that all merchants may continue to accept DuitNow QR payments with no charge, as is the practice today,” it said in a statement.

Any changes to this will be communicated ahead of time to the merchants, the bank said.

Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), which operates the DuitNow QR code, recently clarified that a four-year waiver on merchant discount rate (MDR) charge on merchants is due to expire on November 1, 2023.

Currently, debit and credit card payments are subject to the MDR.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd reassured merchants that they can continue accepting payments through the DuitNow QR service free of charge until further notice.

“Bank Islam is committed to ensuring transparent communications on any changes in the bank’s fee structure to all our merchants,” it said in a statement.

The bank also said that merchants can reach out to Bank Islam’s contact centre by emailing [email protected] for any enquiries.

In a separate notice, Ambank Group announced that Ambank and AmBank Islamic will not impose any fees on their merchants in relation to the DuitNow QR.

“All merchants will continue to accept DuitNow QR payments without any charges until further notice,” it said, adding that any enquiries can be made to the merchant helpdesk at 03-21677800. — Bernama