KUCHING, Sept 28 ― Sarawak government’s moderate approach in its Islamic teaching has been vital in preserving peace and harmony in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the state-level Maulidur Rasul assembly and procession at Padang Merdeka here today, Abang Johari said the administration of a multi-racial and multi-religious state must be based on the concept of justice, wisdom and unity so that the rights and interests of all races and religions could be protected.

According to him, the Madinah Charter had demonstrated how Prophet Muhammad’s leadership in administering the Muslim and non-Muslim communities in Madinah had served as a catalyst to the flourishing of Islam across the world.

“We should emulate the qualities and values of Prophet Muhammad by upholding integrity and justice in spreading Islam throughout the world.

“Let’s take the example of Prophet Muhammad, who had created the Madinah Charter. It emphasised the importance of justice and tolerance in taking care of Muslim and non-Muslim people,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that Prophet Muhammad was a leader, an administrator, a commander, a strategist who had managed to spread Islam to all corners of the world through his moderate approach. ― Borneo Post