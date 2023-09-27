PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said there were no discussions regarding a Cabinet reshuffle in today’s Cabinet meeting.

“No discussion on Cabinet reshuffle,” he said briefly when asked about the rumours of potential Cabinet changes in the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It was reported that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in Anwar’s administration with several ministers expected to be dropped after the Pelangai by-election on October 7.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government’s spokesperson, said today’s Cabinet meeting had focused on discussing and finding solutions to rice price and supply issues.

“I was made to understand that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu will hold a press conference later to announce the details of several decisions made regarding the issues. Let’s wait for that,” he said. — Bernama