PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Police are on the hunt for the driver and front passenger of a Toyota Vellfire Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), who rammed through several roadblocks and toll barriers in Sepang yesterday.

Sepang Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the vehicle was initially flagged down and the driver asked to present his identification documents and driver’s licence at a roadblock in Cyber 8, Jalan Persiaran Apec, Cyberjaya about 11.30pm yesterday.

“The driver ignored the order and sped away,” he said, adding that the Police Control Centre was then alerted to track down the vehicle.

He said a police patrol car chased the vehicle on the Putrajaya Expressway where it then crashed through the toll barrier at the Elite Expressway exit towards Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and rammed through the Serenia toll barrier at the Elite Expressway exit to Dengkil.

The MPV sped through another roadblock at the Jalan Dengkil-Banting stretch hitting a police cone on the road and finally skidded to a stop at the shoulder of the road in Kampung Olak Lempit, Banting, he said in a statement today.

“The driver and front passenger escaped, but we managed to detain the two back passengers,” he said, adding that the MPV stopped about 20 kilometres away from the initial roadblock in Cyberjaya.

He said the detained passengers were a foreign couple aged 21 and 32, who did not have valid travel documents.

Wan Kamarul Azran said two clear packages containing crystals believed to be syabu, weighing about 103.61 grammes, were found in the vehicle.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties and reckless driving.

The first offence is punishable with a prison sentence of up to two years, or maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, while the second offence involves six months in prison or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the Kuala Langat district police headquarters’ Narcotics Investigation Division will also be investigating the possession of Syabu under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries the death penalty. — Bernama