PASIR GUDANG, Sept 26 — Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim today denied that his disclosure on the lack of essential food items such as local white rice, cooking oil, sugar, and chicken eggs in the district here last weekend had caused panic buying among residents.

The Johor PKR federal lawmaker backed his statement by saying it was based on facts after conducting a survey and meeting residents here.

“My statement issued three days ago was never intended to cause panic buying among residents, but rather to show the actual reality based on my survey.

“For example, the survey conducted at the Maslee supermarket in Taman Cendana here today found that that their local white rice supply has been cut off for the past five days, causing customers to buy imported rice.

“I have never intended to cause any panic buying among residents and am well aware that I can be prosecuted under the Sedition Act for such incitement,” said Hassan to reporters after a visit at supermarkets here with the Johor Padi and Rice Regulatory Office director Mohd Alieff Sabeh and officials from the state Domestic Trade and Living Costs Ministry (KPDN).

Hassan — who is a member of the special select committee on entrepreneurship, cost of living and agriculture — was responding to claims that his statement on Saturday had caused panic buying in the Pasir Gudang district.

The lawyer and social activist said that the problem of the supply of local white rice in the district was mainly caused by communication issues.

“So far, the supply (of local white rice) reaches but it quickly runs out of stock in the market. In addition, there have also been cases of five kilogramme (kg) bags of local white rice being sold at double the price,” he said, hinting at irresponsible parties who are believed to be taking advantage of the situation.

Hassan said that since his disclosure on the situation, the government had started focusing on the supply problems involving essential food items in Pasir Gudang.

He said even a Rahmah Sales programme will also be held in the district next month to overcome the shortage problem.

“I would like to advise the people to buy local white rice according to their means and refrain from making panic purchases.

“I can personally vouch that there is enough local white rice stocks for Johor after my visit together with the Johor Padi and Rice Regulatory Authority and KPDN officials to the Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) storage in Pasir Gudang recently,” he said.

On Sunday, Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo denied that there was a lack of supply involving essential food items in Pasir Gudang as claimed on social media.

She said that items such as sugar, cooking oil, flour, chicken eggs are still available and easily obtained in the district.

Last Saturday, Hassan urged KPDN to hold Rahmah Sales for basic food necessities in Pasir Gudang to overcome the lack of local white rice, cooking oil, sugar and chicken eggs.

In an immediate response, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh announced two Rahmah Sales programmes will be held in Pasir Gudang this coming weekend to overcome the problem.