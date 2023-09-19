KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) plans to establish programmes to provide special training to caretakers of children, the elderly and individuals with special needs.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the ministry had requested an allocation for the implementation of the programme, which is expected to start next year.

She said that the implementation of the programme was due to the need for individuals who served as guardians to obtain training and have skills appropriate to the requirements of the job.

“We have requested a budget allocation so that we can provide training to those interested in these jobs, and secondly, the industry needs those wanting to look after people who need this help.

“We have many homes for the elderly, children’s (shelter) homes and all kinds of things, especially those that are privately run; we want to make sure that our country has people who are skilled in this field,” she said in a press conference at the Parliament Building, here today.

Regarding the establishment of the Child Development Department (JPKK), Nancy said with the increase of 965 contract staff working in the department by 2026, the ratio of protection officers will be reduced from one officer handling 108 cases (1:108) to one officer handling 30 cases (1:30).

“The officer’s caseload will also be reduced, and they will be able to devote more time to strengthen the case management for children, including elements of intervention, monitoring and evaluation of cases, as well as implementing prevention and advocacy programmes regarding the protection and safety of children.

“Following the increased staffing and competence, it will strengthen community mobilisation efforts, through strategic collaboration with the Child Protection Team (PPKK) and Child Welfare Team (PKKK), as well as protective assistants, in all 105 districts which have been appointed under the Child Act 2001 in providing protection and ensuring the safety of children,” she said.

She said the JPKK, which was established with effect from September 1, is the best solution in addressing the issue of child neglect and abuse.

Nancy said that the establishment of JPKK can also guarantee quality services to the people, especially children, based on five main pillars, namely prevention, development, protection, rehabilitation and integration into society. — Bernama