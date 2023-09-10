KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — The National Unity Ministry (KPN) is conducting a student volunteers mission, ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ (This is Our Heritage) to Sabah to strengthen integration through volunteerism.

Ninety-four student volunteer leaders nationwide are participating in the 18-day mission which started on September 1 covering six Rukun Tetangga areas in Kudat, Kota Marudu and Papar.

KPN in a statement today, said the volunteers will undergo a four-day training in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) before being stationed in villages for the purpose of developing human capital and leadership skills.

The mission’s focus encompasses six pillars, namely volunteerism, which includes unity and community empowerment; improving education; capacity building, environmental sustainability; health, and digital transformation.

“The objective of the six pillars are to enhance individual and community social well-being taking into account the values of excellence, love and other human values.

“It also involves charitable work and provides a platform for national integration in multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation building,” the statement read.

The student volunteers are from public and private higher learning institutions, teacher training institutes, polytechnics and community colleges.

Meanwhile, KPN secretary-general Datuk Indera Noridah Abdul Rahman said it is hoped that the participating students can gain a deeper understanding of the local communities’ customs and way of life.

“Ini Warisan Kita’ is the main content in KPN’s flagship programme, ‘Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani’.

“These types of programmes can instill patriotism through the appreciation of the diverse treasures we have inherited from past generations,” said Noridah. — Bernama