TAIPING, Sept 9 — The Perak state government will work with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to ensure funds channeled to non-governmental organisations (NGO) are not embezzled for personal use, said state Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi.

Among the preventive measures are requiring the NGOs to hold annual general meetings and submit their annual statements to the RoS, he added.

“Action will be taken against any NGO which does not submit its annual statement, such as suspension and so on,” he said at a press conference after the prize giving ceremony for the Perak state-level Malaysiaku Rukun Negara Sketch competition at Taiping Mall, here today.

He also suggested that individuals or groups who wished to establish an NGO should focus on beneficial matters that add value to society.

Commenting on the sketch competition, Azlan said it was an approach to discover new talents and said the exco will cooperate with the state Information Department to expand the programme throughout Perak next year.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampung Pasir Puteh, Kinta district clinched the first prize and will represent Perak at the national level competition in October. — Bernama