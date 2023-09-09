MELAKA, Sept 9 — The two pilots, who tragically lost their lives in a plane crash near the Elmina residential area in Section U16, Shah Alam on August 17, were posthumously awarded the President’s Medal by the Malaysian Scouts Association in recognition of their active involvement in the association.

Even more special, the award came as a surprise to the family of the late Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, who had no idea that he was still actively involved in the uniformed organisation. He had served as the commissioner at the State Headquarters of Melaka (Air Scouts Programme).

Hasany Aras, 42, Heikal Aras’s younger brother, was surprised when the Malaysian Scout Association called and requested him to accept the award on behalf of his late brother.

“We never saw it coming. We knew my brother was in the Scouts during his primary school days, but we had no idea how active he was.

“So this might be one of the good deeds done by the late Heikal during his time with the Air Scouts and his group of aviator friends while engaging in voluntary activities,” he said to reporters after the Malaysian Scout Association Melaka State Awards Presentation and the King’s Scout Certificate ceremony today.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Mohd Zaini Abd Ghani expressed his gratitude for being chosen to represent the late Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi.

Having known the late Mohamad Naim Fawwaz for 15 years, the latter was described as an easy-going person. He also once piloted an aircraft, transporting the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam from Segamat to Melaka as part of an Air Scouts programme.

“We were very close, and I considered the late Mohamad Naim Fawwaz like a younger sibling. So, we shared many ideas, whether related to scouting activities or aviation, as he was actively involved in scouting since school.

“Despite being a pilot abroad and busy with his daily life, he remained active in the Air Scouts and kept sharing ideas and experiences with Air Scouts members here,” Mohd Zaini added.

Earlier, 25 distinguished individuals were honoured with the President’s Excellent Award, while 44 individuals received the President’s Award, and 26 Youth Scouts members received the King’s Scout Certificate.

The awards and certificates were presented by Mohd Ali, who is also the Melaka Scout Association president. — Bernama