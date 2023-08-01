KUCHING, Aug 1 — The Sarawak state government will soon gazette the 45-hectare Bukit Siol forested area in Petrajaya as a nature reserve as one of the two green lungs in Kuching City, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said it will be provided with infrastructure and other facilities, such as jogging tracks, for the safety of the visitors.

“If we have Samajaya Nature Reserve within Kuching South City Council (MBKS), then we will have Bukit Siol Nature Reserve within Kuching North City Hall (DBKU),” he said when officiating the Kuching City’s 35th anniversary at the Kuching Waterfront here.

Abang Johari said the state government wants to ensure that green areas are preserved for the people to enjoy.

“Having two nature reserves in the midst of the city is something that no other cities in the region are having,” he said.

The Samajaya Nature Reserve, covering an area of approximately 38 hectares and is the first multi-purpose urban forest park in Sarawak, is situated entirely in the suburb of Tabuan Jaya.

The park consists mainly of kerangas forest trees and an urban home for different types of wildlife.

Abang Johari also said the state government will inject funds to improve the drainage system in flood-prone areas.

He said the state government will work with the federal government to improve the system.

“In this connection, the state government is forced to undertake the responsibility to provide funds,” he said, adding the drainage system comes under the purview of the federal government.