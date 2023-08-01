GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was allegedly beaten up by several individuals at the stairwell of a building.

The incident has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said they received a police report from a 51-year-old man on July 30 at 10pm, who claimed that the victim was his daughter.

“The viral video was uploaded on the ’Whyman Whyman’ Facebook account. According to the local man, his 24-year-old daughter has left home in the George Town area since December 2022 due to family issues.

“Since then, his daughter has not returned home and cannot be contacted by family members. Following the viral video, the man filed a police report because he is worried about the victim’s safety,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the police have not been able to ascertain the exact location of the incident depicted in the viral video. The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code (rioting) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (wrongful use of network services).

He advised the public not to spread the video recording to avoid speculation. The police also urged those with information about the incident to contact any police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama