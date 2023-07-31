KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A woman has been detained for lodging a false police report to avoid being fined for losing her MyKad identification card.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 24-year-old woman lodged a police report last Friday claiming that she had been a victim of a snatch theft at about 5pm the same day.

“The woman claimed to have been approached by a motorcycle-riding suspect who then snatched her handbag containing her personal belongings.

“She also claimed that the incident occurred when she was riding pillion on her boyfriend’s motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said the woman has been remanded for four days until tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

He said if convicted, the suspect could be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to RM2,000 or both.

The public is warned against lodging false reports to avoid being fined by the National Registration Department for replacing a lost identification card. — Bernama