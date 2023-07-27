KUALA TERENGGANU, July 27 ― A storm hit several villages and residential areas in this district and Kuala Nerus yesterday, causing damage to many houses.

Terengganu Civil Defence Force (APM) director Mohd Rosman Abdullah said the incident occurred at 6.35pm at Kampung Pulau Musang, Taman Sapura Indah, Taman Semarak, Kampung Balai Maras, Kampung Duyong, Kampung Padang Hiliran and Batu Buruk here.

“In Kuala Nerus, the affected areas were Kampung Sungai Ikan, Lorong Atap Zink, Pantai Putri Tok Jembal, Taman Sri Batin, Kampung Tok Jembal, Kampung Telaga Batin and Gong Kuin Tok Jembal,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Seberang Takir assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said he had visited several areas affected by the storm and would provide immediate relief assistance to the victims. ― Bernama