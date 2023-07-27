KUALA TERENGGANU, July 27 — Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates have been reminded not to think about the post of Menteri Besar and, instead, focus on achieving victory in the August 12 state election.

Terengganu BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said that, for now, no one has been nominated for the post of menteri besar should BN succeed in forming the next state government.

“We haven’t won... let us win the State Legislative Assembly first, don’t dream of becoming the menteri besar (or) to become something. Let’s win our respective state seats first, capture the majority first,” he told reporters after handing over documents to state BN candidates at the Terengganu Umno Liaison Building here today.

Previously, there were rumours that among those touted to be the poster boy or Terengganu menteri besar candidate were Ahmad, who is also the Kijal assemblyman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman (Seberang Takir), Datuk Rozi Mamat (Telemung) and Datuk Seri Jailani Johari (Ajil).

Ahmad denied any knowledge about the matter and said there have been no instructions from the central leadership either.

“Regarding the poster boy, I have never seen it nor received information or instructions so far. Not sure if others say there is a poster boy currently. I say that because I have not been informed by the party leadership about the poster boy list,” he said.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on August 8. — Bernama