KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Umno Youth will focus on campaigns that are based on facts and will not touch on issues related to the 3Rs (religion, royalty, race) in the state polls which will be held on August 12.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said sentiments that touch on the 3R issue should be avoided during the campaigns for the elections as it will only divide the people.

“The people expect a much more mature political change that can be produced by youth candidates, so don’t follow the immature style and politics because the people want to see the future of the country which depends on today’s young leaders.

“Please, don’t tire the people with endless immature politickings,” he told reporters after chairing the Youth Youth Committee meeting today.

Regarding the list of Youth Youth candidates announced by Barisan Nasional (BN) for the upcoming state polls, Muhamad Akmal said 23 per cent of youth candidates reflected the coalition’s openness to the party’s young talents.

The state polls involving Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan will be held on August 12 with nomination day this Saturday (July 29). — Bernama