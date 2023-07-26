NIBONG TEBAL, July 26 — DAP today urged all party members to give their full support to all of its candidates contesting in the Penang state election.

State party chairman, Chow Kon Yeow, who is also caretaker Penang chief minister, also urged them to fully focus on campaign work ahead to ensure unity government parties continue to rule the state.

“The party has announced our candidates and I personally also want to express my gratitude for my nomination, to lead the machinery as well as lead the state again should I win,” he told reporters after the launch of the Permatang Tinggi affordable housing scheme project, near here, today.

Yesterday, DAP announced 19 candidates, including seven new faces who will be contesting in the Penang state polls next month, with caretaker deputy chief minister 11 P. Ramasamy among the notable names dropped.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke who made the announcement said Chow and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng will defend their seats in Padang Kota and Air Putih respectively.

Elaborating, Chow who is state PH chairman, said there are bound to be changes in terms of candidacy, something that is normal and dynamic in every election.

He said there is no such thing as candidates belonging to certain camps in DAP as claimed by some quarters as all candidates were picked by the party leadership.

“Every election we see changes, maybe in five years’ time, my name won’t be on the list as well, the old will give way to the young or new,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bagan Dalam incumbent assemblyman Satees Muniandy, denied that he will be cooperating with Perikatan Nasional (PN), following DAP’s decision to drop him from the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters in Butterworth, Satees said although he has yet to decide on his next political move, working together with PN was out of the question. — Bernama