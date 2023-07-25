SHAH ALAM, July 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Selangor today arrested two men suspected of corruption in the supply of necessities to flood victims involving a project worth approximately RM900,000.

Sources said the first suspect is a former operations manager of a foundation who is believed to have misused his position to recommend the company belonging to the second suspect, who is his relative, to supply the necessities last year.

The sources said the two suspects, who are believed to be in their 30s, were arrested at about 2.30pm yesterday at the Selangor MACC office when they were asked to give statements.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the two suspects will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for the remand application. — Bernama