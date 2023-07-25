ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 25 — Forest City has completed construction of a one-kilometre road to connect motorists to its development, following the collapse of the main overhead road connecting to the project here last Sunday.

The single lane will temporarily function as a dual carriageway road. It was open to motorists at 11.40am today.

Forest City master developer Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd (CGPV) said the construction work of the temporary road was carried out under government observation.

“A total of 200 workers and dozens of mechanical equipment, vehicles and construction machines were deployed to ensure the construction runs smoothly and is completed within the targeted time frame.

“The construction works were also monitored by relevant federal and state government departments including the police, the Public Works Department (JKR), the Johor state secretary’s office, Johor Menteri Besar’s office and the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).

“Iskandar Puteri mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad was also present at the location,” it said in a statement today.

CGPV added that an expert team consisting of government departments, Forest City officials and professional consulting companies are still conducting a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the collapsed road, as well as the inspection of the subside road section.

A 25-metre section of a road connecting the Forest City project to the Tanjung Pelepas Port highway collapsed last Sunday.

There were no casualties reported during the incident.