KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award on Kuala Krai Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman and Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

The two were among 300 recipients of federal awards, medals, and honours at the investiture ceremony held at Istana Negara in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Other recipients of the JMN award were Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian; former Education Service Commission secretary Datuk Suhaimi Jusoh and former Temerloh MP Nasrudin Hassan.

The King also bestowed the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award on former Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab; former national bowler Datuk Shalin Zulkifli and Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Rospiagos Taha.

His Majesty also conferred the Darjah Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award on 60 individuals including Malaysian Army Family Welfare Board chairman Datin Seri Ramlah Dawi and Head of Kuala Lumpur Police Management Department SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar.

Eighteen other individuals received the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award, 27 received the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM), 60 received the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award and three received the Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) award.

A total of 86 individuals received the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award, 93 received the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) and 13 received the Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) award.

Also present at the investiture ceremony was Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. — Bernama