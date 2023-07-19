SEREMBAN, July 19 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Negeri Sembilan wants to contest the Lenggeng State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seat in next month’s state election.

Its chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman said it should contest the Lenggeng seat that the party won in the 14th general election (GE14) to ensure balance and fairness in the representation of the people in the state.

In fact, he said the party’s National Leadership Committee meeting on July 13 had also announced candidates for all the seats that Amanah will contest, including the Lenggeng seat.

“As long as the Presidential Council has not decided, we will do our best to keep the seat. I am in contact with the Amanah president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu) daily, and the top leadership is in line with our suggestion (defending the Lenggeng seat),” he told a press conference here today.

He hoped that the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council would consider the matter together with the decision made by the state Amanah.

Recently, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was reported to have said that Barisan Nasional will contest 17 state assembly seats including the Lenggeng seat held by Amanah, but MK Ibrahim had announced earlier that the party would contest the Lenggeng, Paroi and Klawang state seats.

In GE14, PH won 20 seats, namely DAP (11 seats), PKR (six) and Amanah (three); while BN won 16 seats, namely Umno (15) and MIC (one) out of the total of 36 state seats in the state. — Bernama