GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — Penang government is sticking with its original plan to have its State Assembly dissolved in June to make way for the state election, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow, who is also Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said according to the plan, the dissolution of the State Assembly is scheduled for the third or fourth week of June.

Prior to this, five other states, namely Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan had also agreed to dissolve their respective state assemblies in the last two weeks of June.

“Each state has its own factors to consider and it is up to the state government’s calendar of events,” he told a press conference here. — Bernama