SHAH ALAM, May 18 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said ensuring the national unity government would win the state election convincingly was more important than him returning as the menteri besar.

Speaking to reporters at the Menteri Besar Incorporated’s Aidilfitri celebration, Amirudin said all other matters were of secondary importance at the moment.

“As PH state chief, my main priority is to lead us, the new coalition, into a significant win or winning two-thirds of the overall seats.

“We can set up the government with ease (then). We will discuss the MB post after we cross the bridge,” he said.

Amirudin expressed hope that voters in Selangor would be able to evaluate PH’s service as the state government so far, and what it could still offer if re-elected for another term.

When asked if he would accept being replaced as the MB, Amirudin said he would leave the matter to his party, PKR.

“I hope the ‘if’ won’t happen. My personal wish is to the MB again after the state elections because I have plans for Selangor, but it is not my decision.

“Being an MB again is like eighth on my priority list, among others,” he said in apparent jest.

Amirudin also said he would have to abide by the strategies and plans that the coalitions in the unity government drew up for the election.

On Monday, Amirudin said he will seek an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in the second half of June to propose the dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

Other states set to follow suit are Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

All six states must hold their elections this year as they opted not to do so when the 15th general election was held last November.