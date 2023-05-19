GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) plans to carry out a Seberang Perai Traffic Dispersal Study in an effort to reduce worsening traffic congestion in the Seberang Perai area.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government held a meeting with the NCIA regarding the traffic dispersal initiative in the area involving the North-South Expressway, especially between Juru and Sungai Dua.

“Following this, NCIA has once again applied to the Ministry of Economy for allocations under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s Fourth Rolling Plan to carry out the Seberang Perai Traffic Dispersal Study.

“The estimated cost of the study is RM5 million and this study will take six months. It is expected to be presented in the budget this October, which is the budget for next year,” he said in a press conference here today.

He added that the study can only be done after approval is obtained from the ministry.

Chow said improvements needed to be implemented in dealing with the problem of traffic congestion involving about 1.3 million people in the three northern states of the peninsula.

“All improvements will only be known after the study is done, whether to widen the road, (build) elevated highways or others, this all depends on the study done. We hope that this project will get approval for implementation through the Budget 2024,” he said. — Bernama