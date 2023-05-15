KLANG, May 15 — A mother pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to three charges of committing physical sexual assault on her two sons, aged 12 and 14, in November last year.

The 33-year-old woman was alleged to have committed the offence at around 8pm in their apartment in Puncak Alam.

She was charged under Sections 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping if convicted.

The mother of five also pleaded not guilty to another charge of directing the making of child pornography at a hotel in Sungai Buloh between February 17 and 18 last year.

For that, she was charged under Section 5 of the same Act which also carries the same punishment if convicted.

Meanwhile, car repossessor Haddad Mohd Radhi, 22, who is the woman’s acquaintance, was also charged with committing physical sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl at the same hotel in Sungai Buloh on the same date.

Judge Syafeera Mohd Said did not allow bail for the woman, who was not represented, and set June 26 for mention.

For Haddad, who was represented by lawyer Mohd Azali Ibrahim, the judge allowed bail of RM15,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station on the first day of each month and to stay away from the victim. The man’s case was set for mention on June 14.

Deputy public prosecutors Nurul Izzati Mohamad and Nur Ayuni Jamri prosecuted. — Bernama