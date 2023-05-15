JOHOR BARU, May 15 — Police have mounted a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly threw an explosive device and damaged a restaurant along Jalan Abdul Samad here last weekend.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said a probe and a manhunt for the suspect is being initiated.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday at 4.15am and two videos related to the incident have since been making the rounds on social media.

“Investigators received information about the incident at 10am yesterday, and before that, a report on the explosion was lodged at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters at 5.27am yesterday.

“The complainant, who is a 35-year-old man, informed police that he had heard a loud bang that shattered some of the windows at his restaurant.

“Based on the footage from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, checks revealed that a dark-coloured car had stopped by the fence of the premises before an individual got out and threw an object at the location,” he said in a statement today.

On the incident, Raub said despite no injuries reported, the object thrown by the suspect had caused damage and shattered four windows of the business premises.

He said the investigators have initiated an investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code under mischief by fire or an explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

“We (police) have yet to identify the perpetrators and the motives involved,” he said.

Police are appealing to the public who have information on the incident to contact the Johor Baru South district police hotline at 07-2182323 or the investigating officer Inspector Nik Mohamad Amirul Fikrie at 011-35202900.