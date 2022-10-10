Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin accused Bersatu of being established merely to undermine Umno, and inevitably destroy the party. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Umno is not against Islamist party PAS’ agenda to unify the Muslim community but is instead opposing its on-and-off ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

The Umno vice-president accused Bersatu of being established merely to undermine Umno, and inevitably destroy the Malay nationalist party.

“[Bersatu’s] strength is superficial. Not built through genuine struggle, but through the most sly and ugly political betrayal syndicate in Malaysian political history,” he said, referring to the role Bersatu’s leaders played in the so-called “Sheraton Move” that resulted in Perikatan Nasional’s formation.

“Because of that, Bersatu does not have the standing as a supporter of Malay unity and solidarity.”

He labelled Bersatu as a “traitor” party, contrasting it with Umno which he said is currently focusing to restore its full strength to be the choice of Malay voters.

Yesterday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said his party had yet to arrive at a conclusion on whether it would ally with Bersatu or Umno for the next general election (GE15).

He said that PAS would continue its efforts to unite the “ummah”, or the Muslim community, which he said requires “commitment” from the Malay-majority parties PAS, Umno and Bersatu.