Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said 21 personnel on three fire engines were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2.28am. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Fire and Rescue Department

KUDAT, Oct 10 — About 200 residents were left homeless after a fire destroyed 43 houses in Kampung Tanjung Kapur here, early this morning.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said 21 personnel on three fire engines were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2.28am.

“No casualties were reported; however, the area of 202 square metres was destroyed completely.

“The blaze was put under control at 4.21am, and the firefighting operation ended at 6.43am,” he said when contacted.

The operation was assisted by the Civil Defence Force, Kampung Air Volunteer Firefighters and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd, while the cause of the fire and loss suffered were still under investigation. — Bernama