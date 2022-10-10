File picture of students wade through flood waters to get to their classrooms at Sekolah Kebangsaan Orang Kaya Selair in Matu, Sarawak February 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Oct 10 — The flood water levels at 10 locations in three districts in Sarawak have been subsiding since last night with fine weather now and a flood relief centre (PPS) still remaining open in Kapit.

The Sarawak north-east monsoon infographic issued by the Civil Defence Force (APM) stated that the affected locations comprised four in Kapit and three in Sibu and Miri each.

The four affected locations in the Kapit district are Kampung Baru, Kampung Muhibah, the main road to the John Ramba longhouse and the express boat jetty, with the flood waters receding.

It is the same at the Rumah Sumob Saeh, Rumah Richard and Rumah Jelanie areas in Miri district and at Salim/Stabau, Sungai Assan and Kampung Kerto/Banyok in Sibu.

The number of evacuees at the Ministry of Social Urbanisation and Urbanisation hostel in Kapit, opened since 6.45pm last Sunday, remains at 16 from three families. — Bernama