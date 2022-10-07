Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (centre) outside the Finance Ministry before leaving for Parliament to table Budget 2023, October 7, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 7 ― Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz left the Finance Ministry (MoF) at about 2.30pm for Parliament to unveil Budget 2023 scheduled for 4pm today.

Tengku Zafrul came down to the ministry's main lobby before joining a prayer led by MoF Religious Affairs Officer Ustaz Mohamad Zukrillah Ismail.

Clad in turquoise baju Melayu, he was holding a black envelope containing the Budget 2023 speech text.

Accompanying Tengku Zafrul to Parliament were his deputies Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa.

Tengku Zafrul, when asked by reporters about the contents of Budget 2023, responded with a big smile.

Budget 2023 is expected to continue the country’s ongoing recovery momentum in addition to placing emphasis on structural reforms and strengthening economic resilience.

Themed “Strengthening Recovery, Facilitating Reforms Towards Sustainable Socio-Economic Resilience of Keluarga Malaysia”, Budget 2023 will also see focus given to the people, businesses and the economy. ― Bernama