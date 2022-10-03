KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Imprisoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to attend Parliament as a Pekan MP has failed, his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah confirmed today.

Shafee said the Malaysian Prison Department had last week rejected his client’s application to go to the Dewan Rakyat on grounds of “security”, and said Najib plans to file a lawsuit if the home minister does not respond to his appeal by tomorrow noon.

“So because we have received the rejection from the director-general, we have written an appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, we have written an appeal but we have yet to get an answer yet.

“If tomorrow by 12 noon, we don’t receive any answer, we are filing for a judicial review,” he told reporters at the court building here.

“This is to correct the wrong decision that we think the prison has made, because we think the reason that they gave, namely grounds of security is not logical, because what I told you, because Parliament is a lot more safer than court,” he added.

