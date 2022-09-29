In a meet-and-greet session with ambassadors of 17 Arab countries earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said those who were present have expressed interest and positive feedback towards the government’s recently announced Premium Visa Programme (PVIP). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said that Malaysia has always welcomed foreigners from overseas either for investment or tourism purposes as long as they conduct it per existing laws in the country.

In a meet-and-greet session with ambassadors of 17 Arab countries earlier, Hamzah said those who were present have expressed interest and positive feedback towards the government’s recently announced Premium Visa Programme (PVIP).

“The Home Ministry always welcomes the arrival of foreigners for investment and tourism purposes should they be conducted per existing laws of the country.

“InsyaAllah, similar meeting sessions will be held with other foreign representatives in the country,” he said in a Facebook statement here.

Hamzah said the inaugural meeting with the ambassadors was held with the aim of explaining the country’s ongoing policies and strengthening bilateral relationships.

The PVIP is set to commence on October 1.

The scheme does not have age restrictions but the principal applicant must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of RM40,000 or RM480,000 annually.

“The principal would also need to have a fixed savings account of at least RM1 million and withdrawals of 50 per cent to purchase real estate, health and education are allowed after one year of participating in this programme,” he said.

Under the PVIP, participants may bring in dependents such as spouses, children, parents, parents-in-law, and housekeepers.

The principal will incur a one-off participation fee of RM200,000 while additional dependents will be charged at a rate of RM100,000 each.

There will also be an annual fee of RM2,000 for the pass and all participants and dependents must produce a certified Letter of Good Conduct (LOGC) from their countries of origin.