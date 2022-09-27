Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun during a press conference after the launch of the ‘World Women Leadership Summit 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, September 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will, for the first time, organise a Women’s Leadership Forum with political party leaders from government and opposition.

Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the one-day forum to be held at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) would discuss issues related to women’s participation in politics and as candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15).

She added that the forum is expected to be held next week.

“This is not about me, this is not about Bersatu, this is not about women of Perikatan Nasional (PN), but it is about women in Malaysia.

“It is because if we look at the Malaysian Gender Gap Index (MGGI) 2022 in terms of women’s leadership, it is the lowest. Besides, now is the time for GE15, and we want more women candidates,” she told reporters after the pre-launch of the World Women Leadership Summit 2023 (WWLS 2023), here today.

Rina in her speech earlier, said Malaysia ranked 103rd out of 146 countries in the MGGI 2022.

According to her, Malaysia scored 0.638 for the economic engagement sub-index, 0,095 for educational attainment, health (0.972) and political engagement (0.102).

Based on the World Economy Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, Malaysia currently ranks ninth among Asean countries compared to 10th in 2021, she added.

Rina said Malaysia’s performance will also be discussed at the forum, as the significant gender gap in leadership, politics and decision-making areas is an indicator that needs serious attention. — Bernama