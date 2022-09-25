ALOR GAJAH, Sept 25 — Yayasan Pelajaran Mara (YPM) allocated a total of RM2 million from January to August this year, to provide assistance to 20,000 Bumiputera students nationwide under the foundation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Its chairman, Datuk Mohd Razman Yaacob, said that the assistance provided included laptops, bicycles and cash.

“As for Melaka, YPM allocated a total of RM100,000 to help 1,200 students during that period,” he told Bernama after officiating YPM’s Education CSR ‘Apa Khabar Anak Kuala’, under the Pendidikan Pesisir Pantai initiative, at the West Melaka Area Fisherman’s Complex in Kuala Linggi, here today.

At the event, YPM channelled assistance totalling RM14,600 to 78 recipients, in the form of RM100 cash, bicycles and laptops.

Mohd Razman said it was YPM’s seventh CSR programme under the Pendidikan Pesisir Pantai initiative, after Pangkor Island, Tioman Island, Tawau and Semporna, Tuba Island, Aman Island and Kerian. It will continue to Johor, Terengganu and Kelantan.

He also added that any company or individual wanting to contribute to YPM can do so through the website at http://edonation.ypm.org.my or the Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet application. Donors can get a tax deduction of up to 10 per cent under subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967. — Bernama